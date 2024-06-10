YMCA of Greenville Receives Inaugural Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Foundation Grant, Expanding Youth Sports Access

June 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The YMCA of Greenville today announced it has received the inaugural grant from the Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Foundation. The $100,000 gift will significantly enhance the YMCA of Greenville's Youth Sports program, ensuring that more children from across Greenville County can participate in youth sports, including soccer, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

Community members joined staff from both organizations at the Eastside Family YMCA branch in Taylors for the announcement. Greenville Triumph and Liberty players joined by enthusiastic kids from the YMCA's summer camp and sports programs revealed the gift from the recently established foundation.

"Like the YMCA, the Greenville Triumph and Liberty soccer teams have always been about building community," said Megan Kolak, senior vice president of the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club. "This grant to the YMCA of Greenville underscores our commitment to increasing access to sports in our community by allowing all kids to experience the joy and benefits of participating in sports."

More than 13,000 children currently participate in the YMCA of Greenville's Youth Sports program where soccer is the largest sports program for both boys and girls.

"This gift from the Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Foundation is monumental to the YMCA of Greenville's Youth Sports program," said Scot Baddley, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greenville. "For several years, the YMCA of Greenville and the Greenville Triumph have been great partners, through volunteer coaching, soccer clinics and more. This gift enables us to extend the reach and impact of the YMCA's Youth Sports program to many more children and families that want to participate, but don't have the means to do so."

To learn more about the YMCA of Greenville and the projects, programs, and services it supports, visit https://www.ymcagreenville.org/.

To learn more about the Greenville Triumph, visit https:///www.greenvilletriumph.com. To learn more about the Greenville Liberty, visit https://www.greenvilleliberty.com.

