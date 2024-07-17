Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Lexington SC

July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

After a weather postponement last weekend, FMFC stays at home to play Lexington SC in the sixth round of the Jägermeister Cup. With the tournament coming to a close, FMFC will look to secure three points and potentially take over the top of the table.

THIS SEASON AGAINST LEXINGTON SC

These two teams have faced each other twice already this season, with the series at 1-1. In March, Forward fell to Lexington in their first loss of the season.

However, the 'Mingos played with vengeance the second time around, dominating the scoreline, 4-1. Three goals were scored in the first 30 minutes of the match, coming off the feet of Christian Chaney and Aiden Mesias. John Murphy Jr. capitalized in stoppage time at the end of the match to secure the win for the 'Gos.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last week Saturday, Forward Madison's match against Central Valley Fuego was postponed due to inclement weather.

Currently, FMFC are on a two-game losing streak, falling to One Knoxville, 0-2, and Richmond Kickers, 1-2. It was Forward's first loss in regular-season competition.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC continues their home streak on Wednesday, July 24th at 7pm CT as they take on Central Valley Fuego FC. This match was originally scheduled for July 13th, but was postponed due to weather conditions. Fans can purchase tickets here, which will also include access to the Forward Futures versus Chicago House AC match at 4pm.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvLEX

Saturday, July 20th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

7/20 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or WISC-TV

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvLEX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 3-2-0

LEX: 3-1-1

