Forward Madison Reschedules Match against Central Valley Fuego FC for July 24th
July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
MADISON, WI - Due to inclement weather on Saturday, July 13th, Forward Madison FC has rescheduled their match against Central Valley Fuego FC to Wednesday, July 24th at 7pm CT. Forward was originally set to play Chicago House AC on July 24th, but will now play House on Saturday, September 14th at 6pm CT at Breese Stevens Field.
Fans who purchased a ticket for the July 13th match will be issued a credit to their account by the end of the week, which can be used for any remaining home match this season. Season Ticket Holders will automatically receive a ticket to the September 14th match.
House will also play the club's training program, Forward Futures, at 4pm CT ahead of the Fuego and Forward match on July 24th. Tickets for Wednesday night will be valid for both matches. Gates will open at 4pm and only general admission seats will be available for the first match.
Please call us at 608-204-0855 or email us at tickets@forwardmadisonfc.com with any questions.
Next up, the guys stay at home to play Lexington SC in the Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, July 20th. The match kicks off at 7pm CT and tickets are still available.
