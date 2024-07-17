Chattanooga Bested by Charlotte in Back-and-Forth Affair

The Chattanooga Red Wolves returned to CHI Memorial Stadium to face Charlotte Independence on Tuesday night. The team previously competed in Charlotte in the beginning of the season; the match resulted in a 4-2 win for Charlotte. Coming off back-to-back home wins the Red Wolves looked to secure a third win in a row at home.

After an evenly matched first half, the Jacks managed an opening goal just before halftime and collected a second goal after the ball deflected off of Declan Watters and past TJ Bush. While Chattanooga dominated the second half in shots and possession, they were unable to find the back of the net through 90 minutes.

The match began with a slower tempo with both teams equally exchanging possession of the ball. TJ Bush was able to put a stop to Charlotte's first threat and stopped a wide-open shot by Charlotte in the 13th minute of the match.

Chattanooga's triple threat of Marsh, Malango, and Mensah proved to be working for Chattanooga with the three creating many scoring opportunities throughout the first half. Both teams worked to get on the board. As the first half neared the end, Charlotte was granted a corner kick where they were able to take the first goal of the game scored by Charlotte's Joel Johnson. The game began to pick up in physicality as the first half came to a close with Charlotte leading 1-0.

The second half began with a much higher tempo and both sides playing physically. As the second half entered the 53rd minute, Chattanooga's Declan Watters inadvertently poked a Charlotte shot past Bush to lengthen Charlotte's lead to 2-0. The second half's physicality continited to increase as Chattanooga's Omar Gomez was served a yellow card at the 56th minute. Shortly after, Chattanooga was granted a free kick where Stephan Lukic's shot would barely miss above the crossbar. At the 70th minute mark Chevone Marsh created a breakaway chance but was pulled down in the box by Rayan Djedje. The Jacks' Nick Spielman protested and was shown a red card. Marsh took the ensuing penalty kick that was stopped by the Charlotte keeper.

As the match entered the 75th minute Chattanooga worked to maintain possession and to prevent Charlotte from scoring once more. Chattanooga's Jamil Roberts had a great strike at the top of the eighteen; however, the ball would nearly miss the crossbar. Chattanooga fought hard defensively not allowing Charlotte any shots after the 68th minute. Despite a barrage of shot attempts, the match would end with Charlotte taking home the win 2-0.

"We had chances to score, some good ones-didn't capitalize on them," said head coach Scott Mackenzie. "We really limited good chances. We had a few shots, good shots, but all from outside the box...second chance opportunities, we defend across, it goes out the other way, it comes back, and it's not good enough - second chance opportunities have to be a lot better."

In looking forward to the upcoming third match of the week, he said, "The positive side is that we get to go to Knoxville, brush it off. There are some good things that we take into there. We string together performances. We have to be more clinical and turn performances into results. I can see it, I think the lads can see it: the second half of the season is where we just have to climb the ladder."

The Red Wolves play back-to-back matches on the road against One Knoxville on Saturday, July 20th for the sixth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup and return to league play on July 27th against Union Omaha. Chattanooga will host Central Valley for the first match of August at CHI Memorial Stadium featuring live music and celebrating the 125th anniversary of Coca-Cola. Tickets are on sale now.

