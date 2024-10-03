Match Preview: Charlotte Independence vs Forward Madison FC

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is set for a pivotal clash on the road against Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC, this Friday, October 4th. With the season nearing its close and the 'Mingos holding onto second place right above Charlotte Independence in third, every point counts in the race to be one of the top four teams to lock in a playoff match on their home turf. A win here would be crucial in building momentum and strengthening the team's position as they push through the final stretch of the regular season. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm CT. Be sure to tune in or join us at the Forward Club to support the boys in pink and blue! Doors open at 5:30pm, and entry is through Gate 5 at Breese Stevens Field.

THIS SEASON AGAINST CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

In their 2024 season matchups against Charlotte Independence, Forward Madison FC faced both challenges and key victories. Most recently, Forward Madison defeated Charlotte Independence 2-1 in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semi Final. In the regular season, Forward Madison FC and Charlotte Independence have clashed twice. The first meeting on April 29th ended in a 0-0 draw, while Charlotte secured a 2-0 victory in the second matchup on September 23rd. This upcoming match is crucial as both teams are competing near the top of the standings, with Forward Madison currently sitting in 2nd place and Charlotte Independence closely trailing in 3rd in USL League standings.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

The match kicked off on Tuesday evening with Forward Madison FC taking on One Knoxville SC in a high-stakes battle to secure a playoff spot. From the start, both had chances to take the lead, but Forward Madison managed to break the deadlock in the 40th minute. Juan Galindrez found the back of the net with a well-placed left-footed shot into the top left corner, off a rebound from John Murphy's original shot on goal. This goal gave Madison the advantage going into halftime, with their defense holding firm against Knoxville's offensive efforts.

As the second half began, One Knoxville responded with renewed energy. In the 51st minute, Frank Ross equalized with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box, assisted by Kempes Tekiela. This brought the score to 1-1, and Knoxville gained momentum, applying more pressure in search of a go-ahead goal. Forward Madison remained resilient, continuing to create chances of their own.

One of Forward's best opportunities came in the 85th minute when Agustín Dávila fired a shot from outside the box, forcing a crucial save by Knoxville's goalkeeper. Both teams exchanged looks at goal throughout the final minutes of the match, with a series of blocked shots and solid defensive efforts keeping the score level. Knoxville's Angelo Kelly had a promising attempt in stoppage time, but Madison's defense held strong.

As the match drew to a close after six minutes of added time, neither side was able to find a winning goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but the result was enough for Forward Madison FC to secure their place in the playoffs. This is significant for Madison, as the top four seeds in the league will host a playoff game, providing them with the advantage of playing on their home turf. With this crucial point, Madison will look to carry their momentum into the last four games of the season, with their eyes on a home field advantage.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With a critical regular season game against Charlotte Independence approaching this Friday, Forward Madison FC is gearing up to maintain their strong position in the standings. Here are some key points to keep in mind as they prepare for this important clash:

Defensive Resilience: Forward Madison's defense needs to stay compact and organized, especially against Charlotte's dynamic attack. Limiting chances and staying disciplined will be key to keeping a clean sheet or minimizing goals conceded.

Control the Midfield: Dominating possession and winning battles in midfield will be crucial to controlling the tempo of the game. This will allow Madison to dictate play and create more opportunities in attack.

Take Advantage of Set Pieces: Capitalizing on set pieces like corners and free kicks can provide crucial scoring opportunities, especially in a tightly contested match. Effective delivery and strong aerial play could make the difference.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, Forward Madison FC will be playing at home against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, October 12th. Kickoff is at 5pm CT. Gates open at 4pm. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCLT

Friday, October 4th, 2024

6:30pm CT Kickoff

American Legion Memorial Stadium - Charlotte, NC

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCLT Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 8-8-2

CLT: 8-6-4

