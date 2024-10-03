Saturday's Match vs. Lexington Moved to Clemson

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has announced a venue change for this Saturday's match against Lexington SC due to ongoing outages from Hurricane Helene. The match will now be played as a closed-door match Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM at Historic Riggs Field on the campus of Clemson University. The relocation was necessary following cancellation of activities on Furman University's campus due to continued utility outages.

"We're grateful to Clemson University's leadership for working with us on a solution to hold this weekend's match," said Triumph President Chris Lewis. "We're thinking of everyone in our community that has been affected by this storm, and appreciate everyone's flexibility and understanding as we adapt to these changing circumstances. Holding the match without fans in attendance allows us to uphold our league commitments while easing the demand on local resources as our community continues to recover."

Triumph SC will look to clinch a playoff spot as early as Saturday. The club is currently working on broadcast plans for Saturday's match and will have more information soon.

