Velocity Eye Playoffs as Inaugural Regular Season Comes to a Close

Spokane Velocity FC currently sit in seventh place with four matches remaining in the USL League One regular season - the top eight teams on the table qualify for the playoffs.

Their schedule for the remainder of the season is as follows:

10/9: at Central Valley Fuego FC (7 p.m. PST)

10/12: Greenville Triumph SC (6 p.m. PST)

10/19: at Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (6 p.m. PST)

10/26: One Knoxville SC (6 p.m. PST)

The 2024 League One season will adopt a new playoff format. The top eight teams will qualify for the postseason, an increase from only six teams in 2023. The top four seeds will play host to the bottom four seeds in the first round of the playoffs. The higher-ranked seed in each matchup will host every round from then on out. Every match is single elimination.

"For our expansion club in its inaugural season to be in playoff position is extraordinary," said USL Spokane Co-Owner Ryan Harnetiaux. "This is a strong league. The team's success this year is a testament to a dedicated technical staff who have built a solid foundation, and players who have bought in and fought for their new city. And, a city who has in turn embraced this team and showed up for them, already making Spokane one of the toughest places to play in the league."

If the playoffs started today, seventh-seeded Spokane would travel to second-seeded Forward Madison FC in the first round (quarterfinals). However, a strong regular season finish for Spokane could catapult them into the top 4 in which case the club would host a playoff match on the weekend of Nov. 2.

Velocity are currently seven points above the playoff line, but they cannot clinch the playoffs when they travel to face Central Valley Fuego on October 9. If Velocity captures 3 points against last place Fuego, they can clinch a playoff spot with a win vs. Greenville Triumph SC at home on October 12. In other words, six points from the next two matches would see Velocity qualify for the 2024 USL League One playoffs.

Spokane has fared well against Central Valley in league play, beating them 3-2 in their only prior matchup of the regular season. Velocity lost to Greenville Triumph 3-1 on the road in the club's first-ever match back in March. Looking further ahead, Velocity beat Northern Colorado at home 1-0 in their first regular season matchup, and played to a draw with One Knoxville on the road.

The defending USL League One Players' Shield winners (awarded to the team with the best regular season record), Union Omaha, locked up the first postseason berth in Week 20. Forward Madison also clinched a playoff berth when they played One Knoxville to a 1-1 draw on October 1.

The postseason will begin with four quarterfinal matches on the weekend of Nov. 2. The 2024 USL League One Final will be held on the weekend of Nov. 16 at the home venue of the highest remaining seed as the league concludes its sixth campaign. The seven total postseason matches will be the most in league history.

Spokane will take on Central Valley on October 9 at 7 p.m. as they continue their hunt for the playoffs. The match will be televised on ESPN+. Velocity returns to ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 to face Greenville. The club is offering a "Unity in Spokane" ticket special with 50% off east stadium seats to encourage fans to pack the house and support their charge into the playoffs.

