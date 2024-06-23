Match Notes: VFC vs HFX - June 23

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Halifax Wanderers FC for the final time in 2024 on Sunday, June 23 at 4 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Keeping Up with Kelowna: VFC made history by hosting the first CPL "On Tour" series in Kelowna when they took on CAV at the Apple Bowl. Not only did the Eagles earn their first point against CAV's this season in the 0-0 draw, the city turned out in droves to support the match and set a new Apple Bowl attendance record of 6,281.

West is Best: HFX will visit Willoughby Park for the second and final time in 2024 after previously falling 2-0 to VFC in the club's second match of the year. That match marked a three-game winning streak at home against Halifax which is the longest of its kind in franchise history. The Eagles have the most all-time points against HFX with 10 and are tied with Pacific for most all-time wins against another club with three.

Finally Home: Although hosting the "On Tour" match on June 16th, VFC has not played at Willoughby Park for nearly a month. The comfort of home field has the team on a five-game undefeated streak starting from the beginning of the season, which is the longest in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.