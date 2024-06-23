Match Day Information: VFC vs HFX - June 23

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Halifax Wanderers FC for the club's Eagle Conservation match, presented by the Greater Vancouver Zoo. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC are on a two-game point streak after securing a 0-0 draw against Cavalry FC in the inaugural CPL "On Tour" series which was hosted in Kelowna, B.C. last week.

Now, after nearly a month away from Willoughby Park, VFC finally returns home to host the Halifax Wanderers FC for the final time this season. The last meeting between the two sides saw Vancouver walk away with a 2-0 victory that marked a three-game win streak against Halifax at home.

The Eagles are still undefeated at home but the tight CPL table - separated by only three points between second and sixth place - now sees Vancouver sitting in fourth. However, VFC could leap back into second place with a victory today and also extend both streaks at home and against Halifax.

