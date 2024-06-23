Forge FC Tops Valour FC, 2-1

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC fought hard to take the upper hand against Valour FC in a 2-1 victory while maintaining a ten-point lead over the club in the overall league standings. Forge FC sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League, after ten games played, with a total of 17 points.

KEY POINTS:

Kwasi Poku scored 2 goals

Kalongo had 2 saves in the game

1 assist each for Badibanga and Bekker

4 blocked shots

70% of tackles attempted were won

Attendance: 6,231

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Friday, June 28, at Atletico Ottawa FC - TD Place Stadium, Ottawa, ON.

For more information on Forge FC, please visit ForgeFC.CanPL.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

- FORGE FC -

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.