Match Notes: VFC at YOR - June 9

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Until next year York, ON: VFC's trip to York Lions Stadium on Sunday will be the team's first completed away series of the season after previously playing in York on Apr. 26. Compared to 2023, Vancouver did not complete their first road series until Jul. 16 after the team visited ATO for the second time in just a five-week span.

Goalkeeper of the Month: VFC's Captain Callum Irving earned the CPL's recognition of Goalkeeper of the Month for May with a record of 2-1-1. Irving made 12 saves in May and now ranks second in the CPL for saves with 23, trailing only T. Vincesini of YOR by two.

Eagles Go International: VFC announced two players have been called up for international duty in this window with the club most recently confirming defender James Cameron will represent Canada's U-20 team in friendlies. Attacker Mikaël Cantave was the first Eagle to be called up in this window and joined the Haitian Men's National team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

