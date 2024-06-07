Atlético Ottawa and Local Partners Announces the Launch of Summer Indigenous Soccer Program

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa is delighted to announce that its Indigenous soccer program, in partnership with St Anthony's Soccer Club and SAF Performance, will return all summer at no cost to participants!

Starting in January 2024, Odawa Native Friendship Centre and St. Anthony's Soccer Club (of Atlético's Powered By Program) with Atlético Ottawa created a free weekly Winter Soccer Program that ran until March. The participants were introduced to new role models as they met Atlético Ottawa professional players, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and more throughout the program. Each session had 20 participants per week with the aim of promoting healthy living & physical activity, run by the top quality coaches of SAF Performance.

The objective of this project is to break down barriers to accessing the beautiful game, nurture future Ottawa pro players, promote diversity & inclusion within the soccer community and develop teamwork, sportsmanship & community within a safe space.

Atlético is hosting a registration evening at the Odawa Native Friendship Centre from 6:00pm-7:30 pm with club sponsor Gabriel's Pizza kindly providing food for the event. This registration evening is open to all, come and hear about the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, St. Anthony's Soccer Club & SAF Performance and let's reduce barriers to soccer culture together!

For more information, you can email our Community Development Manager Thomas Stoctking: community@atleticoottawa.club

