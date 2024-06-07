Canadian Premier League Joins Forces with Marvel to Launch Super Hero Days Series

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Marvel, one of the world's most beloved entertainment brands, will bring the excitement of the famed comic universe to the world of Canadian soccer through a series of Mar vel Super Hero™ Days over the course of the 2024 regular season.

The collaboration between the CPL and Marvel marks a unique opportunity to captivate fans of all ages and backgrounds in a new and unique way, uniting them in their love for soccer and super heroes.

"At the CPL, we are no stranger to the different shapes a s uper h ero can take, and the influence they can have on so many lives," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice-President, Canadian Premier League.

"That's why we're so excited to collaborate with Marvel on this new initiative that combines passion for soccer with the timeless appeal of iconic characters. Whether our fans are celebrating the CPL superheroes they're supporting on the field, the Marvel Super Heroes or any other superheroes in their world, we're excited to celebrate with them."

As part of the collaboration, each CPL club will host its own Marvel Super Hero™ Day. The first 1,000 fans at each such match will receive a custom Marvel comic poster featuring the home club. Marvel Super Hero-themed activations and in-game graphics will add to the matchday festivities, while limited edition CPL-Marvel merchandise will be available at select stadiums. The collaboration was facilitated by AthLife, Inc., Marvel's longtime sports-centric agency of record.

The following is a complete list of 2024 CPL - Marvel matches:

- Saturday, June 15 - Halifax Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Wanderers Grounds

- Wednesday, June 19 - York United FC vs. Pacific FC, York Lions Stadium

- Sunday, July 7 - Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC, Princess Auto Stadium

- Sunday, July 21 - Atlético Ottawa vs. Valour FC, TD Place Stadium

- Saturday, July 27 - Forge FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC, Tim Hortons Field

- Saturday, August 10 - Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC, ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows

- Friday, September 6 - Vancouver FC vs. York United FC, Willoughby Park at Langley Events Centre

- Saturday, September 7 - Pacific FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC, Starlight Stadium

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.