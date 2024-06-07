Vancouver FC Defender James Cameron Earns Call up for Canada

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC defender James Cameron has been called to represent Canada's U-20 Men's National team in a series of international friendlies taking place later this month in La Calera, Chile.

Canada will face hosts Chile on Wednesday, Jun. 19, followed by Ecuador on Friday, Jun. 21, and Paraguay on Sunday, Jun. 23. These matches will serve as key preparation for Canada ahead of the 2024 U-20 Concacaf Championship which is set to run from Friday, Jul. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 4 in Mexico.

Cameron, 19, was a member of Canada's U-20 squad who qualified for the Championship in February of this year. The tournament was Cameron's first call up to international duty and he appeared in all three of Canada's matches, including one start and registered a combined 146 minutes played.

Canada will make its 25th appearance in the Concacaf Championship with the nation previously claiming the title in 1986 and 1996. This year, Canada was drawn into Group B and will face Honduras, El Salvador, and last year's tournament runners-up Dominican Republic. The Championship acts as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where only the top four teams will advance to the bi-annual tournament.

For Vancouver, Cameron has made 24 appearances across all competitions since the club's inauguration, including five so far in 2024. The native of North Vancouver has registered 1,595 minutes played in all Canadian Premier League (CPL) competition, which contributes to Vancouver's league-mandated domestic U-21 minutes. Cameron scored his first professional goal on September 9, 2023 against Atlético Ottawa and was nominated for the CPL's Best Canadian U-21 Player award in October 2023.

Cameron will not be available for Vancouver's upcoming CPL matches on Sunday, Jun. 16, when VFC takes on Calvary FC in Kelowna for the first installment of the CPL 'On Tour' series, and Sunday, Jun. 23 when the team hosts Halifax Wanderers FC at Willoughby Park.

Fans will find coverage of the June friendlies across Canada Soccer's digital channels on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CANM20, as well as on Vancouver FC's digital channels under the handle @vanfootballclub.

