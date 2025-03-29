Welcome to FC Gatineau - Atlético Ottawa's New Powered by Club

March 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa is proud to welcome FC Gatineau into its family of Powered By Clubs! This partnership marks an exciting new step in the development of soccer in the region and strengthens ties with the local sports community.

Founded in 1979 as the Association de Soccer de Hull (A.S.H.), FC Gatineau is responsible for soccer operations in the Hull area. It is recognized as the first club in the Outaouais region to receive provincial recognition under Canada Soccer's Club Licensing Program. Since its inception, FC Gatineau has been dedicated to fostering the development of its players and coaches in a positive, open, and inclusive learning environment.

The club promotes a soccer culture that emphasizes the joy of the game, discipline, excellence, and team spirit. The goal is clear: to build an active, high-performing, and passionate community where everyone has the opportunity to grow, excel, and thrive.

For Antony Ramel, Technical and Sporting Director of FC Gatineau, this partnership represents a valuable opportunity:

"In order to provide the best opportunities for development, performance, and discovery for all our members, we are thrilled and honored by this new partnership with the flagship club of our region."

This collaboration offers young talents from FC Gatineau the chance to progress while being connected to a high-level professional club. Atlético Ottawa is delighted to partner with such a passionate and dedicated club in the advancement of local soccer.

We warmly welcome FC Gatineau to the Atlético Ottawa family and look forward to seeing the results of this collaboration in the seasons ahead.

