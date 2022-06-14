Mason Mannek Traded to Cincinnati to Complete an Earlier Trade

June 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Mason Mannek was traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones to complete a trade from December 30, 2021 when Utah acquired goaltender Cole Kehler for future considerations.

Mannek, a native of Herriman, Utah, had 51 points in 72 regular season games (23 goals, 28 assists). Mannek and Tyler Penner were the only 2 Grizzlies players to appear in all 72 games. Mannek led all Grizzlies forwards in goals

Mannek was chosen by Cincinnati as part of a futures deal to fulfill a trade earlier in the season. The Grizzlies wish him all the best and he will be missed in the locker room and in the Salt Lake City community.

Ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-2023 Grizzlies season are on sale now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.