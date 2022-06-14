Lomurno Finalist for ECHL Executive of the Year Award

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are proud to announce that General Manager Joel T. Lomurno has been selected as a finalist for ECHL Executive of the Year Award.

"I'm extremely humbled and honored to be recognized among my peers," stated Lomurno. "There are plenty of worthy candidates for this award. I'm very proud of the staff we have in Wichita and thankful for our dedicated fans, who have supported us for so long."

Lomurno is one of six nominees from around the league that have been selected. The award will be presented during the Board of Governors Meeting later this month.

The Moorestown, New Jersey native was recently inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Lomurno has been with the Thunder since 1993 when he began his career as an intern.

He moved into ticket sales in 1994 and eventually became the Director of Public Relations and play-by-play announcer through 2004, when he was promoted to Assistant General Manager. During that time, he even dressed for two games as emergency goaltender.

Lomurno became GM of the Thunder in 2008, and was charged with running both the Thunder and the expansion Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association of Professional Baseball, until the Wingnuts were sold to a local ownership group in 2010.

He was twice named Central Hockey League Public Relations Executive of the Year (2000 and 2006) and was a finalist for the CHL Executive of the Year Award in both 2013 and 2014.

Lomurno joins Drew Hanson as nominees for ECHL post-season awards. Hanson was recently nominated as a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year.

The six nominees for the ECHL Executive of the Year Award are listed below (executives working for multi-team ownership groups have both clubs listed):

Jerry James, Atlanta Gladiators

Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder

Todd Mackin, Rapid City Rush / Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye

Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen / Savannah Ghost Pirates

Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.