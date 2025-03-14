MASL Ten for Ten - Onua Obasi (Empire Strykers)
March 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video
On this week's Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the new Head Coach of the Empire Strykers, MASL veteran Onua Obasi to talk TST, his MASL career and his coaching tactics that are sweeping the MASL
