It's Pop Girl Summer! Are you ready for it?

Teams from across the Minors are celebrating pop stars, friendship bracelets and mascots reclaiming ownership of their work. And some teams are in their ERA era.

Fans of all levels can enjoy these specialty games, whether they're a Swiftie or have no idea what "Taylor's Version" means. These events are bringing people together like an international tour. But this time, it's from your local Minor League ballpark.

So make the friendship bracelets and enjoy these promotions.

Reading Fightin Phils: Swifties Celebration "Tribute to Taylor" -- June 29

Just a few miles away from the Christmas Tree Farm, is a baseball stadium where the people would come to play under sparkling lights. Yes, the Fightin Phils are celebrating Reading's native daughter, complete with Swiftian bops throughout the night and a tribute concert postgame. And yes, sparks will fly with what the Phillies' Double-A club is calling "the largest fireworks show in stadium history."

In 2023, friendship bracelets reentered popularity. A small, personalized token of a favorite song, an inside joke, or your favorite baseball team. The Hops unveiled jewelry that celebrates their primary brand as well as their Copa de la Diversión identity, Soñadores de Hillsboro, with the phrase "todos somos," colloquially meaning, "we're all in this together." And after the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. Yep, only the young can run.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies: Pop Star Night -- Aug. 2

Of all the promos this summer, this is "The 1" that goes all out with a specialty look for the players. Double-A Mets prospects will don friendship bracelet jerseys with phrases like "Karma is the guy on the Ponies" and "Let's get Rowdy." As part of the celebrations, the Rumble Ponies have several activities, including pop star trivia, "Is it a Pop Star song or a Body Works scent?" and so much more. Baby, let the games begin!

Round Rock Express: E.R.A. Night (Spike's Version) -- Aug. 17

Come to Round Rock as Spike the mascot celebrates his earned run average. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite tour outfit and friendship bracelets to the game. And once at the park, attendees can get extra glam at the Braid Bar, which provides color hair extensions and tinsel. How will it end? With a postgame drone show that uses LED lights that will shine like fireworks.

Brooklyn Cyclones: In Our Coney Island Era Night -- Aug. 23

Before August slips away into a moment in time, the Cyclones are closing things out by being in their Coney Island Era, fast times and bright lights included. The Mets' High-A club will be giving away friendship bracelets to the

