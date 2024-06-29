Bullpen Shaky in Funko Friday Loss

EVERETT, WA: A three-run home run by Bill Knight was not enough as the Everett AquaSox dropped Game Four of the six-game series to Spokane 8-4 in front of 2,007 fans at Funko Field Friday night.

After falling behind 2-0 after four innings, the Frogs recorded their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Andrew Miller brought Lazaro Montes, who had doubled earlier in the inning, home on a sacrifice fly cutting Spokane's lead in half.

Knight recorded his second hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull the AquaSox ahead. After Schreck and Jared Sundstrom singled, Knight hit a 335-foot home run over the manual scoreboard in right center field, giving the Frogs a 4-2 advantage.

Ryan Hawks' day concluded after tossing 5.1 innings of two-run baseball while walking zero Indians. Relieving Hawks were Holden Laws and Stefan Raeth. Laws struck out one and Raeth struck out a pair of batters. Joseph Hernandez and Anthony Tomczak also pitched.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Axel Sanchez and Michael Arroyo led off by drawing consecutive walks. Montes walked to load the bases with two outs, but Knight struck out to end the game as Spokane secured their win.

Offensively, the AquaSox tallied nine hits, with RJ Schreck, Sundstrom, and Knight recording multi-hit games. The Frogs drew seven walks as a team, and Knight stole one base while driving home three runs.

