Martinez Takes Game 1 from Dublin 14-9

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







DUBLIN, Calif. - The Martinez Sturgeon collected 17 hits and blasted three home runs on the way to a 14-9 victory over the Dublin Leprechauns on July 27, 2026, at Leprechaun Field.

Dublin jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning when Sam Ott delivered a two-run double. Martinez answered with four runs in the third as Michael Pavelchak and Kyle Norton each launched two-run home runs. Carson Richter tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning.

The teams continued trading runs through the middle innings. Martinez scored twice in the fourth on a Paul Carreno sacrifice fly and a Pavelchak RBI double, but Damon Hale responded with a two-run double to even the score at 6-6. Jacob Klinovsky put Martinez back in front with a solo home run in the fifth before Dublin scored twice to take an 8-7 lead.

Martinez took control with two runs in the sixth. Nick Thomson tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Andrew Curran followed with an RBI single that scored Pavelchak and gave the Sturgeon a 9-8 advantage. Martinez added an unearned run in the seventh, two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to pull away.

Pavelchak led the Martinez offense by going 4-for- 5 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Norton finished 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while Josh Hardamon went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Curran added two hits, two walks, two runs and an RBI.

Richter paced Dublin by going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ott and Hale each drove in two runs, while Tony Torres hit a solo home run in the ninth inning.

The Martinez bullpen helped secure the victory by limiting Dublin to one run over the final four innings. David Gustafson and Austin Watson combined for six strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Derek Murphy struck out four over the final two frames.

Martinez finished with 14 runs on 17 hits and committed three errors. Dublin scored nine runs on seven hits and committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 28, 2026

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