Pacifics Overwhelm Train Robbers, 18-3, Behind 23-Hit Attack

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The San Rafael Pacifics scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Bakersfield Train Robbers, 18-3, on July 27, 2026, at Sam Lynn Ballpark.

San Rafael finished with 23 hits, including three home runs, and built a 14-0 lead after only three innings. Every Pacifics starter recorded at least one hit, and seven players finished with multiple hits.

Keith Whitaker and Kyle Guerra opened the game with consecutive singles before Fred Buckson drove home the first run with a single to right field. Guerra scored on a wild pitch, and Aki Buckson followed with an RBI single. Jacob Savoy capped the six-run inning with a three-run home run to left field.

The Pacifics added three runs in the second inning. Fred Buckson launched a two-run homer, and Aki Buckson later scored on a Bakersfield error to make it 9-0.

San Rafael broke the game open with five more runs in the third. Aki Buckson delivered an RBI triple, Calan Zemaitis added an RBI double and Jaxson Bates drove home two runs with another double. The Pacifics extended their lead to 14-0 before the inning ended.

John Bicos hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. San Rafael added three runs in the seventh on a two-run single by starting pitcher Jake Tirk and an RBI single by Whitaker.

Whitaker led the Pacifics by going 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Zemaitis finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI, while Aki Buckson went 3- for-6 with a double, a triple, three runs and two RBIs.

Fred Buckson went 2-for-6 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs. Bicos collected three hits, including a home run, and scored three times. Savoy drove in three runs with his first-inning homer, while Tirk helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs.

Tirk earned the victory after shutting out Bakersfield over seven innings. He allowed only three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Riley Houghtby pitched the final two innings.

Bakersfield avoided the shutout with three runs in the ninth inning. Maxim Fullerton drove home Christian Altamirano with a groundout, Zach Beatty singled home Dylan Heil and Jed Downham scored on an error.

Beatty led Bakersfield with two hits and an RBI. Dylan Heil and Sean Connolly each doubled for the Train Robbers.

San Rafael scored 18 runs on 23 hits and committed one error. Bakersfield finished with three runs on six hits and committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 28, 2026

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