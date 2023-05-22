Marte Named Southern League Player of the Week (May 15-21)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Noelvi Marte has been named Southern League Player of the Week for May 15-21. This is the second time this season Marte has been named the Player of the Week (May 1-7).

This week Marte continued his torrid streak at home, belting three home runs and driving in five runs in six home games against the Shuckers. So far this season, Marte is hitting .380 (35-for-92) in 23 games at AT&T Field. He has hit all eight of his home runs at home and has driven in 19 RBIs.

Last week, the dynamic shortstop recorded three multi-hit and three multi-run games and five extra-base hits. He is now fourth in the league in average (.292), tied for second in home runs (8), tied for first in hits (42), and tied for fourth in runs (26).

Marte will aim for his first home run on the road this season when the team embarks on a 12-game road trip starting in Alabama against the Trash Pandas. They return home on June 6 to face off against the Birmingham Barons. Tickets for the next homestand and the rest of the year are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

