Lugbauer, Vodnik Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced on Monday that infielder Drew Lugbauer and right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik had been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Lugbauer led the M-Braves last week by batting .316 (6-for-19) with two home runs, a double, triple, seven RBI, six runs, two walks, and 381 on-base percentage plus 1.170 OPS. The New York native has reached base safely in ten-straight games since May 9, with a .400 OBP. On the season, Lugbauer is batting .206 with six doubles, two triples, a team-best seven home runs, and 23 RBI. He ranks among the Southern League leaders in home runs (T-5th), RBI (T-6th), slugging percentage (8th, .510), and extra-base hits (6th, 15).

Lugbauer is Mississippi's all-time leader in home runs with 53 long balls over 245 games. Atlanta drafted Lugbauer in the 11th round in 2017 out of Michigan.

Vodnik made two scoreless relief appearances last week, covering 3.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks, which included two scoreless innings in a win during Sunday's 5-2 comeback victory in Montgomery. The hard-throwing right-hander from California has not allowed a run over his last six relief appearances and 8.1 innings pitched since May 3, going 1-0 with only three hits allowed, just three walks, to 12 strikeouts.

Vodnik is Atlanta's No. 11 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and was selected by the Braves in the 14th round of the 2018 draft out of Rialto HS.

The M-Braves have a scheduled day off today before a six-game homestand against Pensacola from May 23-28. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

