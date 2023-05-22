Homestand Highlights: May 23-28 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series tomorrow, May 23 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins). The homestand features great promotions, including Thirsty Thursday Collection Budweiser/M-Braves Trucker Caps, a Flip Flops Giveaway, a Memorial Day Jersey Auction, and back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Saturday and Sunday!

Tuesday, May 23 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (1-3, 4.00) vs. LHP Patrick Monteverde (5-0, 1.29)

Wednesday, May 24 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Jonathan Bermudez (0-1, 6.00)

Thursday, May 25 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Collection Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 333 adult fans (21 & Over) get a limited-edition Collection Trucker Cap, presented by Budweiser!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (3-2, 1.99) vs. LHP Luis Palacios (1-1, 6.30)

Friday, May 26 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

M-Braves Flip Flops Giveaway: Summer has arrived, and the first 1,000 fans will get a pair of custom M-Braves flip flops, presented by Farm Bureau!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-3, 4.24) vs. RHP Evan Fitterer (3-1, 3.18)

Saturday, May 27 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by MS Veterans Affairs!

Gold Star Family Tribute: In partnership with MS Veterans Affairs, the Braves will salute area Gold Star families in a pregame ceremony. We encourage fans to arrive early to honor these special guests.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett (1-2, 3.62) vs. RHP M.D. Johnson (0-1, 3.77)

Sunday, May 28 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Memorial Day Jersey Auction & Fireworks Show: The Mississippi Braves will continue to honor Memorial Day with a special jersey auction to benefit fallen heroes, and fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Milwaukee Tool.

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila vs. LHP Patrick Monteverde

Series Information:

This will be the second series between the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos this season. Pensacola won five of six games at Blue Wahoos Stadium from May 2-7. The Blue Wahoos lead the South Division with a 25-14 record while the M-Braves are 7.5 games back at 17-21.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are in their 11th season, previously being affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds from 2012-2018 and the Minnesota Twins from 2019-2020 before becoming the Marlins' Double-A affiliate in 2021. Pensacola won their second Southern League title in 2022, besting the Tennessee Smokies in a three-game series. The Blue Wahoos have made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons.

M-Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB Pipeline): No. 11 RHP Victor Vodnik, No. 13 INF Cal Conley, No. 14 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 26 RHP Alan Rangel, No. 30 LHP Luis De Avila.

Blue Wahoos Top-30 Prospects (MLB Pipeline): No. 4 LHP Dax Fulton, No. 14 OF Victor Mesa Jr., No. 20 INF Cody Morissette, No. 21 INF Nasim Nuñez, No. 25 RHP Sean Reynolds, No. 27 RHP Evan Fitterer, No. 28 C Paul McIntosh, No. 29 INF Troy Johnston, No. 30 LHP Patrick Monteverde.

