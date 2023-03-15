Marquee Sports Network Announces Cubs Minor League Coverage Plans

CHICAGO - Marquee Sports Network today announced its 2023 Cubs minor league coverage plans, highlighted by 40 live Cubs-affiliated minor league games and the return of Road to Wrigley Live presented by Prevagen for 12 dates throughout the season. All minor league games and Road to Wrigley programming airing on Marquee Sports Network will be available nationwide via Marquee's national carriage partners.

LIVE MINOR LEAGUE WHIPAROUND COVERAGE RETURNS:

Airing on 12 dates throughout 2023, Road to Wrigley Live presented by Prevagen showcases all the night's action from across from the Cubs minor league system in a whiparound, Red Zone-style format, including live look-ins at the biggest at-bats and moments from the Cubs top prospects, as well as game highlights and analysis from Marquee analysts, including Lance Brozdowski, Elise Menaker, Ryan Sweeney, Jim Callis and more.

Debuting in 2022, Road to Wrigley Live was recently named a finalist for Best New Sports Show by Cynopsis Media in the 2023 Sports Media Awards. The first 2023 edition of Road to Wrigley Live presented by Prevagen is slated for Friday, April 7. The full schedule can be found here.

RECORD NUMBER OF LIVE MINOR LEAGUE GAMES:

Marquee is airing a network-high 40 live Cubs-affiliated minor league games this season, including at least eight games from all four Cubs full-season affiliates: Iowa (Triple-A), Tennessee (Double-A), South Bend (High-A) and Myrtle Beach (Low-A). The first minor league game on Marquee Sports Network is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Charleston RiverDogs.

South Bend's first game on Marquee will be a tape-delay broadcast of Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11. The game will feature a banner raising ceremony as the Cubs honor the 2022 Midwest League Champions. A total of eight South Bend games are scheduled for Marquee. Last season, the team went 8-1 on the Chicago Cubs television network with two walk-off victories. Brendan King and and Max Thoma return to the booth to call all the action. The full minor league broadcast schedule can be found here.

MINOR LEAGUE STUDIO PROGRAMMING:

Cubs minor league coverage continues beyond the live games and whiparound programming with Road to Wrigley presented by Prevagen, a 30-minute studio show airing throughout the season hosted by Lance Brozdowski and Elise Menaker and featuring exclusive interviews with top Cubs prospects, highlights from the farm system and more.

Road to Wrigley kicks off with a prospect preview special following the Cubs game on March 27 as Lance Brozdowski and Jim Callis break down their latest top prospects lists. Future episodes of Road to Wrigley will be announced on MarqueeSportsNetwork.com.

ABOUT THE SOUTH BEND CUBS

The South Bend Cubs are the High-A affiliate of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Over the past 34 seasons, the team has won five Midwest League titles, most recently in 2022, and has captured nine division titles. In 2022, Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs, was voted Best High-A ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest, having also won the award as a Low-A ballpark in 2017. In 2019, the South Bend Cubs hosted the final Midwest League All-Star Game. In 2015 the team was named Ballpark Digest's Team of the Year and received the John H. Johnson President's Award, the highest award in minor league baseball. The team is owned and operated by Swing-Batter-Swing, LLC whose principal shareholder is Andrew T. Berlin of Chicago, Ill.

ABOUT MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK

In partnership with the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), Marquee Sports Network brings together one of the most iconic sports franchises in the country with one of the largest television broadcasting companies to deliver unparalleled Cubs coverage, as well as additional local sporting events, including Chicago Sky games, and original programming. Nominated for 24 Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards, Marquee Sports Network is available on more than 65 cable providers within the Cubs home television territory, as well as streaming platforms DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV, and is also available nationally on DirecTV and fuboTV (excludes game programming). For more information, visit marqueesportsnetwork.com/about.

