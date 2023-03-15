New Diamond Seats to be Presented by Johnson Financial Group

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Johnson Financial Group and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have reached an agreement on the naming rights for the new Diamond Seats at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Diamond Seats are a new premium seating area located behind home plate that were created as part of the current renovation of the stadium.

Johnson Financial Group is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth, and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries - Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services. For 50 years, they have put their clients first by serving as a trusted advisor, with engaged family ownership, strong values, and committed associates.

"Bringing families together is incredibly important to the vibrancy of the community and for making our ballpark a destination for people throughout Wisconsin," said Johnson Financial Group's market leader, Bruce Zak. "Johnson Financial Group is excited to support the Timber Rattlers and proud to continue supporting Fox Cities in this special way."

There is room for up to 68 fans in the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats and the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office is taking orders now for groups. Fans sitting in this section will receive a ticket to the game, an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, and two drinks (beer, soda, bottled water, or hard seltzer).

The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet includes BBQ pulled pork, grilled Cher-Make jumbo hot dogs, a build-your-own burrito bowl, creamy mac & cheese, potato chips, and assorted desserts.

"The Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats will provide a unique, all-inclusive experience just behind home plate," said Timber Rattlers Vice President of Business Operations, Ryan Moede. "We are excited to partner with Johnson Financial Group and bring this new seating option to individuals and groups for the 2023 season and beyond!"

Groups of twenty or more may reserve their experience in the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats for $45 per person. Fans may purchase individual tickets in the Diamond Seats area for $48 based on availability.

Those interested in using the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats during a Timber Rattlers game may order by calling (920) 733-4152 or online at timberrattlers.com. Our ticket representatives are waiting to assist you with your game experience in this new seating area.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

