2023 Lansing Lugnuts Promotions Set

LANSING, MI - Joey Chestnut, Major League Eating's No. 1 ranked eater in the world and 15-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champion, will be coming to Jackson© Field© as part of the Lansing Lugnuts' 2023 Promotional Calendar, the Lugnuts announced today.

The schedule for the Nuts' 27th season also includes three bobbleheads, eight special jerseys, and a host of other great giveaways.

Special Notes: Out of interest of safety, Jackson© Field© has a new bag policy allowing only clear bags or small clutch bags (with the exception of medical bags). The ballpark concession stands remain cashless, but cash can be used at Nuts & Bolts, the Box Office and in the Kid Zone.

The Lugnuts first take the field on April 4, welcoming in the Michigan State Spartans in the 15th Crosstown Showdown, presented by Delta Dental. The game features a special MSU/Lugnuts jersey giveaway as fans enter the ballpark. Click here to buy Crosstown Showdown tickets!

Then the Midwest League season gets underway, with the West Michigan Whitecaps arriving for the 27th home opener on Tuesday, April 11, raising the curtain on a 66-game home schedule.

That opening series against West Michigan also introduces the daily theme nights fans can expect throughout the whole season:

Every Tuesday series opener is Tacos and Tallboys, with $4 tacos and tallboy specials.

Every Wednesday is a Dog Days of Summer, with dogs welcome to the ballpark and dog treats available at guest services.

Every Thursday is a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, featuring $3 draft and $5 domestic drink specials.

Beginning May 5, there will be 16 LAFCU Fireworks shows following select Friday and Saturday games.

Every Sunday is a Capital City Market Kids Day, with inflatables and fun throughout the ballpark during the game, Kids Run the Bases after the game, free Squishy Balls, and an Extra Inning of free ice cream, music and Big Lug across the street at Capital City Market.

Giveaway nights throughout the season range from a Luggie Hawaiian Shirt on Lugnut P.I. Night on June 2, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance; a Golden Snitch Baseball on Wizarding Weekend from July 22-23; and three bobbleheads: a Cooper Rush Bobbleheadfor Rush Tribute Night on June 17 presented by Shaheen; a Lansing Locos Sugar Skull Bobblehead on August 13 presented by Sparrow; and a Big Lug Oakland A's Bobblehead on August 19 presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Speaking of the Lansing Locos, the Lugnuts' Copa de la Diversión alter ego returns for six games: April 29, May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), June 14, August 12-13 and September 1.

In addition to the Locos' turquoise and marigold unis, the Lugnuts will be suiting up in alternate jerseys throughout the season:

Page Fence Giants tribute uniforms on April 15 and July 8

Military Appreciation jerseys on May 20

Hawaiian-shirt Magnum P.I. jerseys on Lugnut P.I. Night, June 2

Marvel artist-designed Defenders of the Diamond jerseys on June 3-4 and August 11

Star Wars themed jerseys on June 16

Special Independence Day jerseys on July 4

Susan G. Komen for the Cure jerseys on July 21

Lansing Olive Burger jerseys on August 10

If that last one caught your eye, be forewarned for August 10: Lansing Facts Night explodes when eating champion Joey Chestnut arrives in town on the same night we celebrate the Olive Burger, Lansing's pride and joy.

Other notable games to mark on your calendar: Jackie Robinson Day (April 15); Greek Night (April 27); Lug Con, our very own Comic-Con (May 6); Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - seriously, the man balances a ladder on his face (May 19); Pride Night (June 13); 90s Night (June 15); Rush Tribute Night (June 17); Father's Day (June 18); Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Night (July 7); Farmer Appreciation Night (August 8); and Big Lug's Birthday (August 20).

Is that all? For now, yes... but stay tuned, we're developing even more ways to Go Nuts this season!

For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

