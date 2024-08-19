Marman Named Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers right-handed pitcher Kyle Marman the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, August 18. Marman saved four games this week, including all three games for Sioux City in the team's sweep of the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Canada over the weekend. He retired the Goldeyes in order on back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday and for the week he pitched in four innings with three strikeouts and two hits.

For the season, Marman has appeared in 35 games, pitching 39.1 innings with 53 strikeouts with a 3-2 record while notching 17 saves. The righty is second in the American Association in saves and was a member of the West Division All-Star team earlier this season in the league showcase in Kansas City. Marman over his last five appearances has successfully converted the opportunity to a save for Sioux City and currently is riding an 8.1 inning scoreless streak.

Marman joined the Explorers after spending the 2023 season in the Cleveland Guardians organization. The 27-year-old posted a 4.91 ERA over 3.2 innings for AAA Columbus in 2023 and made 42 appearances for AA Akron in 2022, earning a 4.41 ERA over 51 innings. In college, he pitched three seasons for Florida Atlantic before being drafted in the 13th round by Cleveland in 2018. Marman resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Explorers will begin a big series against the Kansas City Monarchs tonight at Lewis and Clark Park with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.