Explorers Ride Home on a Roll

August 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Three straight wins in Winnipeg have the Sioux City Explorers riding high and returning home with playoff hopes in sight and a full promotional calendar on tap. With the sweep in Canada and the results around the West Division of the American Association, the X's come home sitting just one game behind the Kansas City Monarchs for the final playoff spot. Oh, and by the way the Explorers will welcome the Monarchs to Lewis and Clark Park tonight in the first game of a five-game series. It's meaningful August baseball time in Siouxland, and the X's welcome fans out for affordable family fun during a run to the postseason. The Explorers need you! Come out and support your X's!

Explorers Opponent

The Kansas City Monarchs, August 19-22

Monday, August 19 - 7:05 p.m.

MONDAYS - KIDS EAT FREE: All kids 12 & under get a FREE hot dog, chips, & soda plus a FREE kids meal at Long John Silvers!

Tuesday, August 20 - 5:35 p.m. (Doubleheader with two seven inning games)

TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, August 21- 7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long! plus BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Thursday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE NIGHT- $6 tickets with college ID

THIRSTY THURSDAY: $2 Busch Light & Coors Light (12oz cans) plus $2 Pepsi products. Enjoy cornhole, lawn darts, & more!

Following the series, the Explorers will head to Lincoln for a weekend series against the Saltdogs, August 23-25.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

