Marlies Re-Sign Forward Rich Clune

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Rich Clune to a one-year AHL contract.

Clune, 33, appeared in 16 games with the Marlies this past season, recording four points (3 goals, 1 assist). In his five seasons with Toronto, he has registered 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 164 regular season games while serving as an alternate captain. The Toronto native has appeared in 20 playoff games for the Marlies, collecting five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and capturing the Calder Cup in 2018. Clune has played more than 600 games at the NHL and AHL levels since being selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (71st overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

