Lace 'Em up for the Griffins' Inaugural, Virtual 5K

October 15, 2020





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Fans of all ages and from all corners of Griffins Nation are invited to lace up their sneakers, get outside and take part in the Grand Rapids Griffins' inaugural, virtual 5K, to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Registration for the Griffins 5K is open until Thursday, Oct. 22, and fans are challenged to walk or run their 3.1 miles any time by Saturday, Oct. 24.

Adult registration is $35 and includes a custom 5K short-sleeve tech shirt, an entry into giveaways for Griffins prizes, and special offers from 5K event sponsors, while youth registration (12 and under) is $10 and includes a die-cut Griffins shield logo sticker. In addition, all participants receive a printable 5K race bib and a certificate of participation.

Proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation and its mission to promote academic excellence, community involvement, and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports.

Race packets and shirts will be mailed to all participants during the week of Oct. 26.

Participants are encouraged to enhance their race experience by:

Joining the Griffins 5K Club on Strava. Post a picture, clock a time, add a race route, share a playlist, or just encourage others;

Listening to the Griffins Spotify Playlist or Podcast while completing their 5K;

Taking pictures of their 5K experience while wearing Griffins gear and sharing them on social media using #Griffins5K.

The Griffins 5K is sponsored by the City of Grand Rapids, Comerica Bank, Fox Motors, Grand Rapids Community College, Huntington, Michigan Office Solutions, and Planet Fitness.

