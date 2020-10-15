Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Tyler Parsons

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed goaltender Tyler Parsons to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $735,000.

Parsons, a native of Chesterfield, MI, has played 80 professional games split between the AHL and ECHL since being drafted by Calgary in 2016. After winning the 2016 Memorial Cup Championship with the OHL's London Knights, Parsons led Team USA to the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

TYLER PARSONS - GOALTENDER

BORN: Chesterfield, MI DATE: September 18, 1997

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (54th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft

