Marksmen Sign Stefura

February 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Andrew Stefura to a PTO.

Stefura, 24, joins the Marksmen following a four-year collegiate career at Castleton University, where the Boston native recorded 80 points (40g+40a) in 100 games.

The winger earned NCAA Division-III's NEHC Third Team All-Conference honors following the 2023-24 season, which saw him score 17 goals in 26 games.

Additionally, Aaron Ryback has been placed on 14-day IR.

Fayetteville returns to home ice for a School Day Game at 10 a.m. Tuesday against the Macon Mayhem, before heading to Macon for a two-game set Friday and Saturday. The Marksmen will be back on home ice for Teacher Appreciation Day Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets to all remaining 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

