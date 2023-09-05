Marksmen Sign Ryan Lieth for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed defenseman Ryan Lieth for the 2023-24 season.

Lieth, 24, played 12 games with the Marksmen during the 2022-23 regular season and in all 3 playoff games. The 6'2" blueliner recorded two assists and had a plus-minus rating of +8 wearing the black and orange.

"Ryan is a big reliable defenseman that put up good number is his senior season at the NCAA level in a tough SUNY conference," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He was able to gain experience here in Fayetteville at the end of last year which should help in his first full pro season. We expect him to be able to play big minutes and all situations this year."

Prior to joining the Marksmen, Lieth played for SUNY-Potsdam and recorded 16 (3G+13A) points in 23 games in his final collegiate season.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 13 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

