Marksmen Sign Forward Skate Skalde

February 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of forward Skate Skalde ahead of Friday's game in Knoxville.

Skalde, 20, played 12 games for the Knoxville Ice Bears this season and scored his first SPHL goal against the Marksmen. He has registered two goals and two assists.

"Skate Skalde is a player we're familiar with, having played against him in the beginning of the year when he was with Knoxville," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has the ability to score, and plays with the passion and drive that we like here in Fayetteville. We're excited to add him to our roster."

Skalde and the Marksmen return to home ice Saturday, February 10 for Operation Sellout at 6PM.

Single-game tickets to all remaining 2023-24 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.