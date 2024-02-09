Brawley Backstops ThunderBolts to 2-1 Victory Over Bulls

Evansville, In.: Behind outstanding goaltending from Brendahn Brawley and clutch goal scoring from Brendan Harrogate and Brady Lynn, the Thunderbolts defeated the 1st-Place Birmingham Bulls for the second time in as many weeks, 2-1 at Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Wednesday, February 14th against the Quad City Storm, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville grabbed an early 1-0 lead as Harrogate scored by redirecting a shot from the blue line into the net, assisted by Matthew Hobbs and Dmitri Yushkevich at 7:40. The Bulls managed to tie the game as MacGregor Sinclair was able to just barely work a loose puck into the Evansville net at 17:01, tying the game at 1-1. Despite being outshot in the second period 15-7, the Thunderbolts held the Bulls, who hold the league's best second period goal differential, scoreless. After a high-tempo start to the third period, the Thunderbolts converted on a double-minor power play as Lynn scored at 10:31 from Mark Zhukov and Harrogate to put Evansville back ahead 2-1. The Bulls pulled goaltender Hayden Stewart late, but could not find the tying goal and the Thunderbolts emerged victorious once again on home ice.

Harrogate finished with one goal and one assist while Lynn scored the game-winning goal. In net, Brendahn Brawley finished with 31 saves on 32 shots faced for his 8th win of the season and his 2nd win with Evansville. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet again on Saturday, February 10th at Pelham Civic Complex.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale on Wednesday, February 14th. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

