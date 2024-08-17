Marksmen Sign Forward Reggie Millette for the 2024-25 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday forward Reggie Millette has agreed to terms with the team.

"We're thrilled to add Reggie to the Marksmen family and looking forward to seeing his hard-nosed, exciting style of play," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He's a pro that brings ECHL experience and will add to our winning culture."

Millette, 24, is entering his second professional season after splitting time last season between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-native began the year in the ECHL where he played in 34 games for Tulsa. In Pensacola, Millette produced 10 points (5g, 5a) in 19 apppearances.

Millette played college hockey with American International College and won an AHA conference championship to close out the 2021-22 season.

The Marksmen have now signed three players for the 2024-25 season with Millette joining fellow forward Dalton Hunter and defenseman Nick Parody.

