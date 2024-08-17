Dalton Hunter Signed for the 2024-25 Season

August 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have inked forward Dalton Hunter the team announced on Saturday.

"We're excited to bring Dalton back to Fayetteville after a strong first year in the league," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "His offensive ability and work ethic add to our locker room and he's a player that is capable of playing in every situation for our team."

Hunter, 26, played 51 games for the Marksmen during the 2023-24 season after getting a seven-game debut in spring of 2023. Last season, the Greensburg, Penn. native scored 10 goals and recorded 32 points with the Marksmen and earned a three-game call up to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Hunter is the second Marksmen signed for the 2024-25 season, joining defenseman Nick Parody.

Hunter and the Marksmen will bring in the 2024-25 season on home ice at the Crown Coliseum October 19. The only way to guarantee your spot on opening night is by becoming a season ticket holder- visit marksmenhockey.com and click the "tickets" tab to lock in your plan.

