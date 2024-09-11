Marksmen Sign Forward Cody Moline for 2024-25 Season

September 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forward Cody Moline for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Wednesday.

"We're excited to welcome Cody into the Marksmen family for the upcoming season," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He is a two-way forward who has strong skating abilities and is willing to go to the tough areas of the ice."

Moline, 24, played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and registered 43 points (18g+25a) in 92 games. The North Branch, Minn. native won two WIAC Conference Championships with Stevens Point.

Moline joins defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert and Ryan Lieth, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff and Sam Anzai on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

