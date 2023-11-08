Marksmen Sign Don Carter Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed Don Carter Jr.

Carter Jr., 28, suited up in 1 game so far this season for the FPHL's Baton Rouge Zydeco, and returns to Fayetteville after being on the Marksmen's training camp roster. The Antioch, Calif., native has 21 games of SPHL experience with the Macon Mayhem and Vermillion County Bobcats and has recorded 3 (2G+1A) points.

Additionally, Carter Jr. has played 44 games in the FPHL and split time between the Elmira Mammoth and Watertown Wolves in the 2022-23 season. He recorded 20 (8G+12A) points in 43 games.

