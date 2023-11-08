Thunderbolts Seek Revenge against Rivermen, Havoc this Coming Week

Evansville, In.: After a successful 3-point weekend against the Macon Mayhem, the Thunderbolts will seek to avenge their first two losses of the season, returning to Peoria on Friday before hosting the Huntsville Havoc again on Saturday for Military Appreciation Night, followed by the Thunderbolts Annual Education Day Game against the Peoria Rivermen next Tuesday morning.

Week In Review:

On Friday night, the Thunderbolts came back from separate 3-0 and 5-3 deficits to force overtime and a shootout, where the Thunderbolts won by a 6-5 score. Scott Kirton, Bair Gendunov, and Mike Ferraro scored to secure the first comeback in the first period, with Gendunov and Chays Ruddy scoring in the third period to send the game to overtime tied at 5-5. In the shootout, Gendunov and Kirton scored one goal each while Sean Kuhn stopped 4 of 5 Macon attempts to secure the victory. Down again 3-0 on Saturday, a pair of goals from Gendunov and a goal from Matt Dorsey once again sent the game to overtime, where the Thunderbolts picked up a hard-fought point despite losing 4-3. Gendunov finished with 4 goals and 6 points on the weekend and was awarded SPHL Player of the Week honors as a result.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Peoria this Friday night to take on the Rivermen, puck drop set for 7:15pm CT. Friday's game can be viewed with a paid subscription on FloHockey or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel. Fans can also watch Friday's game at the Thunderbolts Booster Club away game watch party at Parkway Pizza. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts return home to Ford Center to host the Huntsville Havoc for Military Appreciation Night, presented by National Vet Help. Active and Retired Military Personnel are eligible for up to 6 tickets for only $10 each. Following the weekend, the Thunderbolts will host their Annual Education Day Game on Tuesday the 14th against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 10:00am CT. For tickets to this Saturday and Tuesday's games, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center ticket office.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, November 18th will be Hockey Fights Cancer Night, as the Thunderbolts take on the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. The Thunderbolts will be wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 3-0-1, 7 Points, T-4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Tristan Trudel, Ryan Nolan, Jordan Ernst (3 Goals Each)

Leading Point Scorer: Joseph Widmar (8 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (2-0-1, .909 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 0-1

In their lone game of the past week, the Rivermen were defeated 4-3 in overtime at home by the Quad City Storm on Friday. Down 3-1 late in the second period, with their lone goal at that point from Jordan Ernst, the Rivermen came back to tie as JM Piotrowski scored in the second period's final minute, and Chad Lopez scored in the third period to allow Peoria to take the game to overtime and earn a standings point.

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 3-2-1, 7 Points, T-4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Doug Elgstam (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Doug Elgstam (6 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Matt Petizian (2-1-0, .941 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs HSV: 0-1

The Havoc were downed twice by the Birmingham Bulls on home ice this past week, 4-1 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday. Brandon Osmundson scored the lone Havoc goal on Friday while Eric Henderson and Kyle Clarke provided goals on Saturday. The Havoc wrap up their homestand against Knoxville this Thursday and Roanoke this Friday before traveling to Evansville on Saturday.

Call-up Report

- None to report currently.

Transactions:

Tue. 11/7: G Michael Herringer added as Emergency Backup Goaltender (EBG)

Tue. 11/7: D Jackson Siemens placed on waivers

Tue. 11/7: D Dmitri Yushkevich signed to contract

Thur. 11/2: F Frankie Trazzera placed on waivers

Thur. 11/2: F Mark Zhukov signed to contract

