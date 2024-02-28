Marksmen Sign Defenseman Logan vande Meerakker

February 28, 2024







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Logan vande Meerakker.

Vande Meerakker, 24, joins the Marksmen following a four-year collegiate career, having played two seasons at Norwich University in Vermont, and the two most recent at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"Logan is a fast, dynamic forward that we hope can provide some much-needed offense to our team," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers.

This season, the Dieppe, New Brunswick, native produced at over a point-per-game pace with Alvernia, and overall, logged 69 points (24G+45A) in 69 college hockey games.

Fayetteville is on the road for four straight games before returning to home ice for the sold-out School Day Game presented by Dole Foods at 10AM Thursday, March 14.

Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

