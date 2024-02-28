Matt O'Dea Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #15 Matt O'Dea!

O'Dea was dishing out assists all weekend long during Roanoke's road split at Huntsville. In Friday night's 6-3 loss to the Havoc, O'Dea earned assists on all three goals scored by the Dawgs. During Saturday's 4-3 comeback win in overtime, the Orland Park, Illinois native reeled off two more assists for Roanoke!

The six-foot defenseman now leads all SPHL defensemen in points (34) and assists (27), while his seven goals are tied for second among the league's blueliners. O'Dea also leads all three of those categories among defensemen for the Dawgs on the all-time franchise leaderboards!

