Marksmen Sign Defenseman Hudson Lambert for 2024-25 Season

August 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with defenseman Hudson Lambert for the 2024-25 season.

"We're excited to welcome Hudson back as a part of the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He had an immediate impact for our D-core when he arrived from college last spring and is a versatile player for us that can play in any situation."

Lambert, 26, recorded a goal and assist in four games for the Marksmen during the 2023-24 regular season and played in both playoff games.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario native played 106 NCAA Division-I games with Canisius College and won a 2022-23 AHA Championship before beginning his professional career.

Lambert joins defenseman Nick Parody, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta and Mason Emoff on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

Don't miss a minute of the action by becoming a season ticket holder and securing your seat on Opening Night October 19. Visit marksmenhockey.com and click the "tickets" tab to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.