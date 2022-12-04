Marksmen Shut out Ice Bears, Snap Losing Skid
December 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Crown Coliseum 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The Marksmen started the game off with a powerplay goal from Vincenzo Renda, his second of the year, and never looked back.
Brian Bowen scored from Austin Alger and Carlos Fornaris 3:47 into the second period and would add another goal on the powerplay two minutes later.
In net, Brent Moran was perfect logging a 27-save shutout, his first of the season and second of his SPHL career.
Going 2-for-3 on the powerplay, the Marksmen scored on both penalties taken by former-Marksmen-defenseman Sacha Roy.
The Marksmen finish the weekend earning three of a possible six points and are now tied with Huntsville and Pensacola for seventh place in the league.
Fayetteville will hit the road for a four-game, three-week stretch and will not return home until Tuesday, December 27 against Roanoke.
