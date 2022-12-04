Marksmen Shut out Ice Bears, Snap Losing Skid

December 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Crown Coliseum 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Marksmen started the game off with a powerplay goal from Vincenzo Renda, his second of the year, and never looked back.

Brian Bowen scored from Austin Alger and Carlos Fornaris 3:47 into the second period and would add another goal on the powerplay two minutes later.

In net, Brent Moran was perfect logging a 27-save shutout, his first of the season and second of his SPHL career.

Going 2-for-3 on the powerplay, the Marksmen scored on both penalties taken by former-Marksmen-defenseman Sacha Roy.

The Marksmen finish the weekend earning three of a possible six points and are now tied with Huntsville and Pensacola for seventh place in the league.

Fayetteville will hit the road for a four-game, three-week stretch and will not return home until Tuesday, December 27 against Roanoke.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.