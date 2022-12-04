Late Goal Gives Evansville the Win against Bobcats

December 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







It was the third game in three nights for the Bobcats as they hosted the Evansville Thunderbolts Sunday afternoon. Vermilion County looked to break a seven game losing streak and jump over Macon to take 10th place in the standings. This was the third time this season both teams faced-off against each other.

The Bobcats were able to kill off two Evansville power plays within the first six minutes and forty-seven seconds. But the Thunderbolts scored three seconds after the penalty expired at 6:51 to take a 1-0 lead. Vermilion County tied the game up when Justin Portillo beat starting goalie Trevor Gorsuch glove side for his first goal of the season. Chase DiBari and Matt O'Shaughnessy picked up the assists. Evansville scored a late goal with five seconds left in the first to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room. The Thunderbolts outshout VC 15-9.

Evansville extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:38 of the second period. Then Evansville took two penalties within 21 seconds of each other, allowing the Bobcats to have a 5-on-3. They were able to capitalize on that as Vadim Vasjonkin tipped in the shot from Peter DiMartino, this time from the blue line, to cut the lead in half. 3-2. Aaron Ryback and Egor Borschev were credited with the assists.

The Bobcats tied the game in the third period on another power play goal. Matt O'Shaughnessy from the point beat Gorsuch for his 3rd goal of the season. Gianni Vitali and Aaron Ryback also assisted on the goal. Unfortunately, Evansville scored with less than three minutes left and was able to hold on to the 4-3 victory.

Sean Kuhn made 33 of 37 saves in the loss. He is now 1-5-1 on the season. The Bobcats are currently on an eight game losing streak, and are 2-13-1-0 on the season. The same two teams will faceoff on Saturday at the Ford Center. You can watch the game on Hockey TV.com or listen online at vcbobcats.com.

