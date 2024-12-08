Marksmen Complete Sweep of Storm

December 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ryan Nolan scored twice and added an assist to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 4-3 victory, and three-game weekend sweep of the Quad City Storm at the Crown Coliseum Sunday.

After back-to-back starts by Ryan Kenny, Mason Beaupit took to the crease for Fayetteville, looking to help his team complete the weekend sweep of Quad City, and the goaltender stopped all 10 shots against through 20 minutes of play. Just as it looked like the teams would head into a scoreless intermission, Nolan sent the puck up ice to Tyler Love, and Alex Gritz rifled home his third goal of the season with 18 seconds left.

Nolan (3) gave Fayetteville a 2-0 lead over halfway through the second period, but the Storm got a goal back 17 seconds later and the score held after two periods of play. Early in the third, Quad City capitalized on a powerplay to tie the game 2-2. Nolan's second goal of the game gave the home team a 3-2 lead at 8:11 on a powerplay chance for the Marksmen, but once again the Storm answered promptly. Thirty-one seconds later, the game fell back to a tie, but Dalton Hunter (10) netted his second-straight game-winning goal at 8:52 to end the offensive outburst for both teams.

Fayetteville fended off nearly two minutes of 6-on-5 time with Quad City's goaltender on the bench near the end of regulation, but Beaupit and the defense tightened up to solidify their third straight win, and fifth straight at home. Overall, the netminder stopped 26 shots for his third win of the season.

Fayetteville takes to the road for two games in Huntsville before returning to the Crown Coliseum for Comedy Night presented by The Locals Comedy on December 20 and How The Grinch Stole Hockey on December 21. Single-game tickets to all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

