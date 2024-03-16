Marksmen Add Jordan Timmons, Hudson Lambert Ahead of Reapers Night

March 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of defenseman Hudson Lambert and forward Jordan Timmons ahead of Reapers Night Saturday.

Lambert, 25, finished his collegiate career at Canisius College.

"Hudson won a NCAA DI Conference Championship, and has over 100 games of experience at that level," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is a smooth skating, puck moving defenseman that can play in your face and in all situations. He enhances our team both on the ice and with championship experience off the ice."

Timmons, 25, registered four points in 16 ECHL games this season, and has nearly a full season of experience at that level of hockey.

"Jordan is a power forward that has natural goal scoring ability, he is big and goes to the hard areas to produce," said Cruthers. "He is a natural leader and should be a very important piece in the playoffs, having played the last couple of seasons in the ECHL as well as four season of NCAA D-I hockey."

In a subsequent roster move, Kyle Soper has been released.

The two will make their debuts at the 6PM puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.