Game Preview: March 16 VS Huntsville Havoc

March 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for game two against the Huntsville Havoc for a St. Patrick's Celebration presented by McGuire's Irish Pub.

Pre-Game Party: 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the front parking lot.

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/StPatricksCelebration

Ice Flyers Record: 22-23-1-2 (47 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 6-3 win over the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, March 15.

Huntsville Havoc Record: 25-17-6-1 (57 points, 5th)

Huntsville Havoc's Last Game:6-3 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, March 15.

Pre-Game Party

Join us on the front parking lot (Alcaniz St.) from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. for our official pre-game party presented by McGuire's Irish Pub. There will be live performances by McGuire's Irish Pub performers Colm Kelly and Rich McDuff with the McGuire's Pipe Band. Show your game ticket to receive two complimentary drinks to get the party started.

specialty jerseys and auctions

Fans can purchase specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys at the game by visiting the team's merchandise booths on the upper concourses.

Win player worn jerseys by participating in the team's online auction now until Sunday, March 17 at noon or stick around after the game in sections 103 & 104 to participate in a live jersey auction presented by Mediacom. 100% of the proceeds from both auctions will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation in support of Covenant Care.

REGISTER AND BID ONLINE

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game tonight, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Covenant Care

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #4 Troy Button's white jersey, #83 Nick Lietner's columbia jersey, and #24 Erik Urbank's St. Patrick's jersey will all be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed St. Patrick's jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

